Sudan
J·Jun 18, 2023, 11:34 am
At Least 17 People Killed In Air Strike In Sudan's Khartoum
J·Jun 03, 2023, 02:46 pm
UAE Receives 180 People From Sudan Arriving On Evacuation Plane
J·Apr 28, 2023, 05:31 pm
Operation Kaveri: 392 more Indians return home
J·Apr 27, 2023, 03:39 pm
10 People Of Uttarakhand Reach Delhi From Sudan Under Operation Kaveri
J·Apr 27, 2023, 10:54 am
Home at last: First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi
J·Apr 25, 2023, 05:01 pm
First batch of 278 stranded Indians evacuated from Sudan in naval ship
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India puts on standby 2 IAF aircraft in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Make Plans To Evacuate Indians From Sudan, Orders PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India In Continuous Touch With Indians In Sudan: EAM S Jaishankar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EAM Jaishankar talks Sudan with UN chief Guterres, urges "successful diplomacy" for early ceasefire
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India working with other nations to protect Indians in Sudan
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan warns extreme caution
