UN, humanitarian partners condemn attacks on civilians in Sudan's El Fasher

United Nations, Oct 29 (IANS) UN humanitarians said that they join with their partners in Sudan to warn of escalating violence in besieged El Fasher and to condemn attacks on civilians.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that the world body and its Sudan aid partners issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms reported attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian workers in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

"We are horrified by credible reports of widespread violations, including summary executions, attacks on civilians along escape routes, house-to-house raids and obstacles preventing civilians from reaching safety," the statement said.

"Sexual violence, particularly against women and girls, continues to be reported. Local (aid) responders are in grave danger, with some reportedly detained or killed."

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented some 1,850 civilian deaths in North Darfur; of these, an estimated 1,350 were in El Fasher from the beginning of the year to October 20.

"This is, however, considered an under-representation of the real number of conflict-related deaths in El Fasher and North Darfur, given challenges related to telecommunications and lack of access on the ground," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters in a briefing.

OCHA said that local aid responders who had been sustaining communities throughout 18 months of the siege are at extreme risk, with some detained or killed. Humanitarian workers continue to operate under extraordinary danger to assist those fleeing toward Tawila and the surrounding areas.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it provides life-saving assistance and essential services to displaced families, including shelter, basic necessities and cash assistance, and offers counseling at community centres.

However, the UNHCR said that access to El Fasher remains blocked, and humanitarian capacity is rapidly shrinking as needs soar.

"The humanitarian community in Sudan is calling for urgent action to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, guarantee safe passage and humanitarian access to people trapped in El Fasher, ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law, and scale up funding to sustain life-saving operations and support local and women-led responders on the front lines," OCHA said.

The office said the United Nations and its humanitarian partners remain committed to scaling up their life-saving support across Darfur and to re-establishing their presence on the ground, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA also said that fighting has intensified in Sudan's North Kordofan state.

"OCHA stresses again that civilians must be protected wherever they are, and allowed to flee safely and in dignity," the office said.

"It urges all parties to immediately halt hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, and enable safe, sustained humanitarian access."

