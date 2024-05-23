Humanitarian Crisis
J·May 23, 2024, 10:52 am
World Court to rule on measures over Israel's Rafah offensive
J·May 18, 2024, 10:12 am
50 dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, says official
J·Mar 21, 2024, 12:31 pm
Satellite images show 35% of Gaza's building destroyed, UN says
J·Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 am
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza's Rafah, large family killed in home
J·Feb 13, 2024, 01:17 pm
UNRWA chief deplores 'short-sighted' calls to dismantle agency
J·Jan 13, 2024, 12:25 pm
Israel presses on with Gaza offensive approaching 100 days of war
J·Jan 01, 2024, 10:01 am
More than 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's North Sumatra
J·Dec 27, 2023, 01:28 pm
Indonesian protesters storm refugee shelter calling for deportation of Rohingya
J·Dec 24, 2023, 01:53 pm
Workers wrap bodies in shrouds in bombed-out northern Gaza
J·Dec 20, 2023, 06:53 am
Israel offers Hamas week-long ceasefire as part of new hostage deal
J·Dec 17, 2023, 10:22 am
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya
J·Nov 28, 2023, 10:02 am
Israel receives list of Israeli hostages set to be released today
J·Sep 27, 2023, 07:00 am
Nearly 30,000 refugees flee to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Myanmar’s Humanitarian Crisis
