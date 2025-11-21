UN humanitarians alarmed by escalating violence in Congo

United Nations, Nov 21 (IANS) UN humanitarians said that they are alarmed by escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)'s North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that local humanitarian partners and community leaders reported that more than 45 people have been killed in North Kivu since Friday, following attacks on several villages in the Lubero territory.

In one particularly "horrific incident," a health centre attack left at least 17 people dead, including patients, OCHA cited local civil society, adding that "partners also report that two health workers were kidnapped, medicine looted, and the facility set on fire."

The office said the Lubero violence surge has forced more than 30,000 people to leave their homes in less than a week, and families continued to flee on Thursday amid fears of further attacks.

OCHA partners are assessing response needs and delivering assistance where possible, although continuing insecurity is hindering humanitarian access, it said.

In North Kivu's neighboring Ituri province, the office said that two attempted armed attacks on the Lolwa hospital in Mambasa territory were reportedly thwarted. More than 240 civilians have been killed and over 114,500 people displaced since the start of the year.

OCHA condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on civilians and health facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Once again, OCHA calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," it said. "Attacks on civilians and health facilities are unacceptable and must stop immediately."

The violence is blamed on scores of militia groups operating in the eastern DRC, mainly in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which include the M23 Movement, the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, and the Allied Democratic Forces.

