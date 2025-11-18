Sangai Festival: Manipur govt appeals for public support to make it a grand success

Imphal, Nov 18 (IANS) The Manipur government on Tuesday appealed to all citizens, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), affected by ethnic violence, and all stakeholders to extend full cooperation and support to ensure the grand success of the 10-day 'Sangai Tourism Festival'.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in an appeal, said that the Sangai Festival, scheduled from November 21 to 30, is not merely an event; it is a collective affirmation of “our commitment to moving forward together and hence, your full support and participation will definitely help the state move forward”.

The Chief Secretary’s appeal comes after various organisations, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex civic body of the majority Meitei community and the IDPs, announced a state-wide boycott of the Sangai Festival-2025 “amid rising public frustration and a deepening ongoing humanitarian crisis in Manipur”.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across five to six Imphal valley districts announced to stage protests at their respective relief camps on Thursday (November 20) in protest against the Sangai festival starting November 21.

Vice-chairman of the Committee of Protection of Meitei People, Rajendra Singh, said that the state government should first focus on the resettlement of displaced people before organising the festival. He said that the state government is going to organise the annual Sangai tourism festival after two years.

It will be better if the festival is organised after the resettlement of the IDPs and free movement on the important highways, Singh told the media.

Chief Secretary Goel said the government reiterates that economic revival, tourism promotion, youth empowerment and community harmony are vital pillars for bringing Manipur back onto a sustained path of growth. The Sangai Festival aims to embody these goals, acting as a catalyst for renewed hope, opportunity, economic growth and unity, he said.

The state government fully recognises the profound hardship and suffering endured by the citizens, particularly the IDPs.

Goel said that addressing the humanitarian crisis remains the government's foremost priority, and significant, concrete steps have been taken towards relief and long-term rehabilitation.

Currently, Rs 18 crore per month is being spent on providing monetary assistance to the IDPs and for the management of relief camps across the state, he said.

According to the Chief Secretary, Rs 523 crore has been provided under Special Relief Package by Government of India, out of this, Rs 180 crore has been earmarked for house restoration assistance for displaced families and Rs 250 crore for providing public assets such as health centres, community halls, water supply, schools, etc at the places where IDPs would be resettled or rehabilitated.

He said that while relief and rehabilitation of IDPs is the top priority for the state government, holding of Sangai Festival is also important for economic acceleration and to provide market linkages for local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, boosting trade and investment. The government is simultaneously pushing major developmental projects to create jobs and enhance the ease of living, Goel pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, on Tuesday organised the “Sangai Run-2025” as a prelude to the ensuing Manipur Sangai Festival-2025.

Commissioner, Home and Finance, N Ashok Kumar, flagged off the event from Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal. Around 1,500 athletes participated in the run held across three categories -- 5 km fun run, 10 km fitness run and 25 km open and veteran competition.

The programme also witnessed the presence of celebrated sportspersons of Manipur, including Padma Shri, N. Kunjarani Devi, Olympian (Weightlifting); Arjuna Awardee, L. Sarita (Boxing); Padma Shri, Smt O. Bembem (Football); Ng. Sonia, Olympian (Weightlifting); Dhyan Chand Awardee, L. Anita Chanu (Weightlifting) and Arjuna Awardee, Chinglensana Kangujam, Hockey Olympian.

Athletes who completed the run were felicitated, and cash prizes and medals were presented to the top finishers. Medals were also distributed to all participants of the run.

