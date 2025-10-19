Two labourers abducted by NSCN-K rescued by Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated operation, the Assam Rifles, operating under the Army's Spear Corps, successfully rescued two abducted labourers from the clutches of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) faction cadres in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, defence officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred when armed cadres of NSCN-K abducted two labourers from a construction site at Laho village in Dadam circle of Tirap district on Saturday.

"Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles columns were swiftly mobilised and launched a well-coordinated search and rescue operation in the general area of Nianu to trace the abductees and apprehend the perpetrators," Ministry of Defence officials said.

According to officials, during the search operation, insurgents opened indiscriminate firing on the security forces. Retaliating in a controlled manner and ensuring the safety of civilians, the security forces successfully rescued the civilians, reflecting professionalism and restraint.

"During the operation, when the search operation began, insurgents opened indiscriminate fire on the advancing security forces. Demonstrating utmost professionalism and restraint, the troops retaliated in a controlled manner to prevent any collateral damage and ensure the safety of the abducted civilians," an official said.

The measured and timely response by the Assam Rifles troopers resulted in the successful rescue of both labourers without any harm and prevented further subversive actions by the faction in the area.

Rescued individuals are being brought to Khonsa for medical inspection and assistance.

According to the officials, search and sanitisation operations are in progress.

Notably, the Union government last month extended the ban imposed on NSCN-K, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, for five more years due to its involvement in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NSCN-K has declared its aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union and aligned itself with other unlawful outfits like ULFA-I and others.

--IANS

sas/vd