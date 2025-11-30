Tamil Nadu: 12 killed, 40 injured as 2 buses crash head-on in Sivaganga

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a devastating road accident near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi in Sivaganga district, when two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on on Sunday evening, an official said.

The impact was so severe that several passengers died on the spot, while many others were trapped inside the mangled buses.

Local residents rushed to the scene, helping police pull out the injured as rescue operations continued late into the evening. According to initial information, both buses were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on a narrow stretch of road.

Police officials said they are examining whether over-speeding, poor visibility or driver fatigue contributed to the crash.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi, where emergency teams are attending to multiple cases of fractures, head injuries and trauma.

Several passengers remain in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes immediately after the collision, with passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and locals breaking the bus doors to rescue those trapped inside.

Traffic was disrupted for nearly an hour before police restored movement.

Sunday's crash once again highlights the alarming trend of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu. Just days ago, six people — including five women — were killed when two private buses collided head-on in Tenkasi district.

Across the state, deadly accidents continue to dominate headlines.

Tamil Nadu recorded more than 67,000 road accidents in 2023, the highest for any state in India, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the country’s total accidents.

Although the state saw a slight decline in fatalities in 2025 due to stronger enforcement and awareness campaigns, major crashes involving buses, trucks and two-wheelers continue to claim lives on a daily basis. In recent months, districts such as Trichy, Salem and Villupuram have reported a spike in fatal crashes.

In one urban centre, accident-related deaths between June and July 2025 rose sharply compared to previous years, prompting concerns about speeding and lack of adherence to safety norms.

Last month, a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu rammed a safety railing in Kerala, injuring several passengers and drawing attention to long-distance driver fatigue.

The Sivaganga accident has renewed calls for stricter monitoring of government buses, regular driver-fitness checks, improved road engineering on accident-prone stretches, and tougher action against speeding.

Police have launched a formal investigation, and district authorities are expected to submit a detailed report.

More updates are awaited as officials confirm the identities of the victims and assess the cause of this horrific collision.

--IANS

aal/pgh