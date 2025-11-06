Six youths drown in Damodar River in Dhanbad; bodies of four recovered, search on for two

Dhanbad: Four of the six youths who drowned while bathing in the Damodar river near the Telmocho Bridge on the Dhanbad-Bokaro highway on Wednesday have been found dead, while a search operation is underway for the remaining two, officials said on Thursday.

One of the deceased has been identified as Vijay Yadav, a resident of Bhuli A-Block in Dhanbad. Local divers, with the help of villagers, are continuing the search for the two missing youths.

The youths had visited the river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima to take a holy dip. Two separate groups of 10 youths had arrived at Telmocho for the ritual.

The first group, from Bhimkanali under Baghmara police station limits, entered the river around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Five of them were swept away by a strong current. Villagers managed to rescue three, but two -- Sumit Rai (17) and Sunny Chauhan (21) -- went missing.

The second group belonged to Bhuli A-Block. Five of them -- Vijay Yadav, Rohit alias Chhotu, Rohan alias Golu, Priyanshu, and Anish -- went to bathe at the riverbank.

Priyanshu stayed back on the bank while the remaining four entered the river. When they did not return, Priyanshu searched for them and later informed their families.

Tension prevailed in the area after the bodies could not be traced till Thursday morning. Agitated locals and family members blocked the Dhanbad-Bokaro main road, demanding action and a more robust rescue effort.

Police and civil administration officials reached the spot and persuaded them to lift the blockade.

Locals alleged that illegal sand mining in the Damodar River has altered its depth and flow, increasing the risk of drowning incidents. They demanded that the administration take strict action to prevent further tragedies.

Baghmara Block Development Officer Girjanand Kisku confirmed that six youths from Bhimkanali and Bhuli drowned in the river’s swift current, and four bodies have been recovered so far.

“The search for the remaining two is still on. The NDRF team has not yet reached the spot. The operation will be intensified once the team arrives,” he said.

