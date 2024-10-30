Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Diwali bonus and timely salary to all MCD sanitation workers

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has sent the salary and Diwali bonus to all the sanitation workers before the end of October month.

Former Delhi CM taking to X congratulated all the sanitation and extended the greeting of Diwali.

"Many congratulations to all the sanitation workers of Delhi Municipal Corporation. This is the first time in 18 years that they are getting their salary before the end of the month. Earlier, their salary used to be withheld for 7-8 months but now they get it before time, Kejriwal wrote in a social media post on X.

"This time on the occasion of Diwali, MCD has sent the salary and Diwali bonus to all the sanitation workers before the end of the month so that everyone can celebrate Diwali happily with their family. I wish all the sanitation workers and their families a Happy Diwali," The AAP convenor added.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Delhi government over not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said it was wrong of him to politicize public health issues.

"It is not right to speak wrongly on the issue of people's health. It is not right to do politics on this," said Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi criticized the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests."

He further alleged that many 'irregularities' were found in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, asking him to "study" the Delhi Model.

"CAG found many irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In the states where Ayushman Yojana is implemented, to date I have not met a single person who has been treated under Ayushman Bharat," Kejriwal said.

—ANI