Three women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, weapons seized

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Three women Naxalites have been eliminated in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

A large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials have been seized from the site.

"The encounter began around 8:00 AM and is still ongoing, with the joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) engaged in the operation," stated IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

The search mission was launched following intelligence reports about the presence of Maoists in the Abujhmad area, near the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

"So far, the bodies of three armed women Naxalites have been recovered, and a substantial amount of weapons and Naxal-related materials have been found at the site. All security personnel are reported to be safe," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

The search operation is still underway.

—ANI