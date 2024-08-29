States & UTs

Three women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, weapons seized

The ongoing operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF), has led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials.
John DoeJ
·
🏷 Chhattisgarh
Aug 29, 2024, 12:07 pm
single

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Three women Naxalites have been eliminated in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.
A large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials have been seized from the site.
"The encounter began around 8:00 AM and is still ongoing, with the joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) engaged in the operation," stated IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22will-protect-rights-of-tribals%22-says-champai-soren-ahead-of-joining-bjp-on-friday 

The search mission was launched following intelligence reports about the presence of Maoists in the Abujhmad area, near the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.
"So far, the bodies of three armed women Naxalites have been recovered, and a substantial amount of weapons and Naxal-related materials have been found at the site. All security personnel are reported to be safe," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.
The search operation is still underway.

—ANI

Chhattisgarh NewsSecurity forces operationNaxalite encounterMaoist conflictAbujhmad forestsNarayanpur districtNaxalite weapons
John DoeJ
WRITTEN BY

Read more

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App