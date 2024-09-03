Chhattisgarh News
J·Sep 03, 2024, 08:18 am
Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed in encounter with forces, automatic weapons recovered
J·Aug 29, 2024, 12:07 pm
Three women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, weapons seized
J·Jul 27, 2024, 07:14 am
Two brothers killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh
J·May 10, 2024, 02:01 pm
Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter in Bijapur, CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulates security forces
J·Jan 31, 2024, 07:59 am
Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Discover Underground tunnel in Dantewada
J·Jan 30, 2024, 01:19 pm
Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF Personnel killed, 14 Injured in Naxal Assault
J·Nov 27, 2023, 06:53 am
Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh
