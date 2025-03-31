Top woman Naxal leader with 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Dantewada, arms and ammunition recovered

Dantewada: A team of security forces on Monday recovered the body of a female Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, along with an INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items of daily use from an encounter site of Dantewada, as per officials.

The security forces under the DRG area had gone on an anti-Maoist operation in the areas of Geedam police station of the Dantewada district and Bhairamgarh police station of Bijapur border villages - Nelgoda, Akeli and Belnar.

The woman, identified as Renuka alias Banu alias Chaite alias Saraswati, a resident of Kadvendi district, Warangal, was shot in the firing that took place at the encounter site, which started at 9 a.m. today.

On March 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

He assured them that they would be rehabilitated and integrated into the mainstream.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream," Amit Shah wrote on X.

He also urged other Naxalites to surrender, stating that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026.

"I once again appeal to the rest of the people to give up arms and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution," Shah said.

On Saturday, 15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada confirmed the surrender, stating that all 15 individuals would receive the benefits provided by the state government under the rehabilitation policy.

Speaking to the media, Dantewada SP Smruthik Rajanala said, "15 Naxalites have surrendered in front of the Dantewada police today...All the benefits of the state government will be given to all these 15 Naxalites who have surrendered today."

On Wednesday, nine Naxals surrendered in Sukma in the presence of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday congratulated the security forces for their bravery as they neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of the Sukma district. (ANI)