Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss the state's development agenda in detail.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the master plan for Bastar's development, outlining the strategy to transform the Naxal-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industries, and tourism.

The Prime Minister responded positively to the proposal and assured full support from the central government.

CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its final phase. With coordinated security forces' strategies and public participation, significant transformation has been achieved in affected regions.

The joint efforts of the police and central forces have brought development to several Naxal strongholds, strengthening public trust in government initiatives.

The state government is now focused on positioning Bastar as a new industrial and economic centre, creating employment opportunities and improving the living standards of tribal communities.

During the meeting, CM Sai also discussed the state's new industrial policy and the growing interest of investors. He highlighted that to facilitate investment, the government has implemented single-window clearance, tax incentives, and business-friendly policies, attracting major companies to Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister emphasized women's empowerment and rural development as the government's top priorities. He stated that significant efforts are being made to promote self-employment initiatives, enabling rural women to become financially independent.

As part of this initiative, self-help groups (SHGs) are being strengthened to provide women with sustainable economic opportunities.

CM Sai also briefed the Prime Minister on the state government's initiatives to empower rural women in Bastar. He shared that thousands of women have gained financial independence and employment opportunities through SHGs focused on minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo-based industries, and handicrafts.

Additionally, efforts are underway to connect Bastar's women with production and marketing networks through startups and small-scale industries, enabling them to contribute to the state's economic growth.

During the meeting, CM Sai shared details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30. The visit will include the inauguration of several key development projects across the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed preparations for the visit and updated the Prime Minister on the progress of various development initiatives in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)