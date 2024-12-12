Chhattisgarh Operation: 7 Naxals Neutralized, Arms & Ammunition Recovered in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range, Chhattisgarh, stated on Thursday that the bodies of seven Naxals were recovered during an operation involving security forces and Naxalites.

Speaking to ANI, IG Sundarraj said, "During the operation on December 12, multiple exchanges of fire took place between security forces and Naxals. After the exchange of fire, the bodies of seven Naxals were recovered, along with a large cache of arms and ammunition. Search operations are ongoing in the surrounding areas."

He also mentioned that the final details will be available once the search operation concludes.

"In 2024, a total of 215 Naxals' bodies have been recovered in such operations, and a significant number of automatic, semi-automatic, and other weapons have been seized," IG Sundarraj added.

According to Bastar Police, the exchange of fire occurred at 3 am in the forests of Southern Abujhmad, near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the efforts of the security forces.

"An anti-Naxal operation was underway, in which our security forces succeeded in neutralising seven Naxalites. I salute their courage," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also highlighted the progress in combating Naxalites, stating that operations are conducted based on credible intelligence.

"In the last five years, 219 Naxalites were killed, and this year alone, 220 have been eliminated. In this ongoing encounter, seven Naxalites have been killed," Sharma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav reported that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the area. (ANI)