They are afraid to even discuss certain issues Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP

Malappuram (Kerala): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the past week because the BJP is afraid to discuss certain issues with opposition parties.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the Congress is fighting to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing a public meeting at Karulai in Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Across India, we are fighting for our Constitution and the values on which our country was built. We are fighting against the BJP, which has no rules, no respect for democracy, and no regard for the Constitution... We have been asking them to discuss some issues with us in Parliament... Parliament has not functioned for the past week because they are afraid to even discuss certain issues."

She accused the BJP of pursuing a "destructive agenda" while claiming that the Congress is focused on preserving the unity of the country.

"They have a negative and destructive agenda, and we have to fight it with strength, courage, and positivity. They speak of division; we speak of unity. They give all the power and resources of this country to their friends. We want the power to be in your hands. They want to weaken every institution; we want to strengthen them," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, for the first time on Saturday after taking her oath as a Member of Parliament.

She was accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during her maiden visit as an MP.

The Congress General Secretary had taken her oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on November 28, holding a copy of the Constitution.

The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi, who represented the constituency before shifting to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there in this year's general elections. (ANI)