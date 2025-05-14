2034 Saudi WC preparations come at 'grave human cost', human rights groups warn FIFA

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Human Rights groups, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and FairSquare, have warned FIFA and the Saudi Arabian authorities of ‘failing to adequately ensure basic safety protections and social security for migrant workers in the preparations of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi laws require employers with 50 or more workers to implement a health and safety policy, conduct training, assess workplace risks, and provide necessary protective gear and first aid.

But the report by HRW found that workers across employment sectors and geographic regions in Saudi Arabia continue to face widespread labour abuses and occupational dangers at their work sites and claimed FIFA has awarded the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without proper human rights due diligence.

"FIFA is knowingly risking yet another tournament that will unnecessarily come at a grave human cost," Human Rights Watch said in the statement.

Both groups have called on the Saudi Authorities to ensure basic safety protections for the country's migrant workforce, given the harsh weather conditions in the country.

According to a report from 2022 by British outlet The Guardian, more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka died in Qatar since it won the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

“The gruesome workplace accidents killing migrant workers in Saudi Arabia should be a huge red flag for businesses, football fans, and sports associations seeking to partner with FIFA on the 2034 Men’s World Cup and other Saudi ‘giga-projects’.

“Given that Saudi authorities are failing to adequately ensure basic safety protections and social security for migrant workers, local and international companies face a larger responsibility to ensure that serious rights violations are not occurring throughout their business operations in Saudi Arabia,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

According to the report by HRW, scores of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia have died in gruesome yet avoidable workplace-related accidents, including falling from buildings, electrocution, and even decapitation.

The independent investigation by Fairsquare highlighted a serious lack of effective Saudi government policies and processes to determine the cause of migrant worker deaths.

--IANS

