TN farmers seek urgent help from govt as 28 lakh diseased coconut trees face axe in Coimbatore

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) A severe outbreak of Kerala Root Wilt Disease has placed coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu’s (TN) Coimbatore district in a deep crisis, with nearly 28 lakh trees spread across 40,000 acres facing imminent felling. The distressed TN farmers are calling for urgent help from the state government as they face major losses.

The disease, caused by a phytoplasma infection, has been spreading rapidly since 2019.

With no effective cure available, farmers have no option but to axe infected trees.

Despite Kerala reportedly containing the disease through coordinated efforts, Tamil Nadu’s horticulture department has come under criticism for failing to implement meaningful control measures.

“This disease was eradicated in Kerala, but here in Tamil Nadu, the authorities have not taken any serious initiative. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University researchers have done little more than draw funds for six years without providing concrete solutions,” said M. Saravanan, a coconut farmer from Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu has the second-largest area under coconut cultivation in India, after Karnataka, covering around 12 lakh acres in 29 districts.

Coconut is also the second-largest oil crop in the state, after groundnut.

The economic burden on farmers has been overwhelming. While the government offers compensation of Rs 32,000 per hectare for cutting and replanting trees, the actual cost is nearly Rs 12.5 lakh per hectare — about 40 times higher, according to farmers.

They estimate that it costs Rs 2 lakh to fell infected trees in an acre and another Rs 3 lakh to replant.

To make matters worse, it takes a minimum of three to five years for newly planted trees to begin yielding coconuts.

Meanwhile, production has already decreased by nearly 60 per cent across affected areas, with farms in Aliyar near Pollachi among the worst hit.

“The price of coconuts was around Rs 18-19 per kg in 2023. Now, it has soared to Rs 55 per kg due to reduced yield. From 2,000 coconuts per acre, the output has dropped to just 800. If this continues, prices could rise even further,” said P. Jeevenantham, a coconut trader from Pollachi.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, P. Siddharthan, acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“There is no drug available to treat infected trees. We classify the disease into four stages — from symptom onset to irreversible damage. Once the trees reach the third or fourth stage, they cannot be saved.”

Farmers are now calling for urgent state intervention to prevent the collapse of coconut cultivation in Tamil Nadu.

