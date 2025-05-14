Priyanka Chopra faces backlash over old 'Quantico' clip depicting a Hindu as a terrorist

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra is facing significant backlash after an old clip from her TV show ‘Quantico’ resurfaced, depicting a Hindu character as a terrorist.

The controversial scene has sparked renewed criticism, especially amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions, with many social media users expressing their anger over the portrayal. The clip, which originally aired from 2015 to 2018, has once again ignited a debate on social media.

In an old clip that has resurfaced online, Priyanka Chopra's character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, could be seen uncovering a conspiracy involving Hindu nationalists ahead of a Kashmir summit. Initially, the plot seemed to be orchestrated by Pakistanis, but Parrish uncovers that the true masterminds are Indian nationalists attempting to frame Pakistan for a planned nuclear attack in Manhattan. The plot is set to unfold just days before a crucial summit on Kashmir—a disputed region claimed by both India and Pakistan, which has been the backdrop of several wars. Chopra’s character foils the attack after noticing a Hindu symbol, the rudraksha, worn by one of the terrorists.

This old scene has resurfaced amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with Chopra receiving renewed backlash for her role in the controversial episode.

Sharing the scene, an irate user wrote, “Remembering the Quantico episode where @priyankachopra busts a Hindu terr0r plot to defame innocent Pakistan Hindu terr0rist busted by her wears Rudraksha.”

Another commented, “Even if it's not a B-wood series, it's still a shame to the actress and the makers of this episode.” “Chopri bhi anti national nikli,” reads another comment.

One of the netizens expressed, “@priyankachopra i thought she will be sensitive and loyal to her faith and country but sab dikhawa hai...why hindus are like this? strange...”

This isn’t the first time the Quantico controversy has stirred public sentiment. Back in 2018, when the episode originally aired, Priyanka Chopra faced a similar wave of backlash and was compelled to issue a public apology. Acknowledging the outrage, she tweeted, “I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change.”

--IANS

ps/