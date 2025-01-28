Pawan Khera Defends Kharge’s Ganga Dip Remark Amid Sanatan Dharma Controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday defended Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, questioning how it could be considered an insult to Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said,"How is it an insult to Sanatana Dharma? Sanatan Dharma says that the king must always think of the welfare of his pupils. On the pretext of religion, they cannot give rise to unemployment and ruin law and order.... They need to read books on 'Dharma' and then preach Sanatan Dharma to others..."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Kharge's remarks on the Mahakumbh, calling them "unprecedented" and reflective of a "deeply troubling mindset" against Sanatan Dharma.

Sharpening his attack, CM Sarma further questioned whether Kharge would dare to make similar remarks about Hajj. He pointed out that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi herself took a holy dip during the Kumbh in 2001. Taking to X, Sarma wrote,"The statement by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Mahakumbh is unprecedented and reflects a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma. I believe this is the official stance of the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi. But let me ask him: back in 2001, Sonia Gandhi herself took a holy dip during the Kumbh. Will he also dare to say that going for Hajj will not resolve issues like hunger and poverty?"

The Assam Chief Minister also urged Hindu leaders associated with the Congress to "take a stand" and not compromise their faith and cultural heritage, adding that no leader, ideology, or party should be placed above religion or beliefs.

"It's time for all Hindu leaders associated with Congress to reflect and take a stand. Do not compromise your faith, your dharma, or the rich cultural heritage of this nation for mere power and position. No leader, no ideology, and no party should be placed above your religion and beliefs. Sanatan Dharma has stood the test of time for millennia; do not allow its essence to be undermined for political expediency. Let your conscience guide you," Sarma wrote in a social media post.

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had taken a sharp dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who participated in the holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Kharge said, "On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the Constitution, and on the other, he does everything against it. Don't be fooled by Narendra Modi's false promises."

He further questioned, "Does taking a dip in the Ganga alleviate poverty? When children are dying of hunger, these people spend thousands of rupees on taking dips in the Ganga and competing with each other. Such people cannot do any good for the country," the Congress President added. (ANI)