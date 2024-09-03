Himanta Biswa Sarma
J·Sep 03, 2024, 08:24 am
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches BJP's membership drive, says "With immense pride, I enrolled as a member"
J·Aug 31, 2024, 08:05 am
"Don't do this, have to protect every religion": Farooq Abdullah after Assam Assembly ends break for Friday "namaaz"
J·Aug 03, 2024, 03:51 pm
Tata's semiconductor plant in Assam to be operational by 2025: Chandrasekaran; to create 27,000 jobs
J·Jul 16, 2024, 07:21 am
Indian Army express condolences as four army personnel killed in J-K's Doda encounter
J·Jul 13, 2024, 11:11 am
Several BJP MLAs want to join Congress in Assam: MP Pradyut Bordoloi
J·Jul 03, 2024, 07:33 am
Assam flood situation remains critical, over 11.5 lakh people affected
J·May 28, 2024, 07:19 am
Heavy storms lash parts of Assam, CM Sarma instructs officials to be on alert
J·May 18, 2024, 12:57 pm
"Go to Pakistan and then give reservations...": Assam CM slams RJD chief Lalu Yadav
J·Apr 06, 2024, 10:21 am
Assam CM Sarma dances during election campaign in Jorhat
J·Feb 06, 2024, 01:32 pm
All India Muslim Personal Law Board objects to UCC as Bill tabled in Uttarakhand assembly
J·Jan 25, 2024, 01:04 pm
Assam CM: BJP will win all seats covered by Rahul Yatra
J·Jan 25, 2024, 05:42 am
"Entire incident was only for media attraction and to destabilise Assam": CM Sarma
J·Jan 23, 2024, 08:42 am
Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to file case against him: Rahul Gandhi
J·Jan 21, 2024, 02:51 pm
By day four, Congress PM would've subdued Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi
J·Jan 21, 2024, 01:24 pm
Rahul will visit Sankardeva's birthplace on January 22: Congress
J·Jan 21, 2024, 08:31 am
Himanta Urges Rahul: Skip Sankardeva's Birthplace Visit Amid Ram Temple Ceremony
