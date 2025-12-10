Assam CM inaugurates Swahid Smarak in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 10 (IANS) Amidst the melody of Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless creation ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ reverberating in the air, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati on the occasion of the observance of Swahid Divas, observed to remember the martyrs of the Assam agitation.

Smarak Kshetra, which is built as a heartfelt tribute to the sons and daughters of Assam, laid down their lives to protect Assam’s identity.

Sarma offered gratitude to martyrs of the Assam Movement at Swahid Pranam Jyoti and interacted with the families of the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the historic Assam Movement, which focused on the expulsion of foreigners, began during a difficult moment in Assam.

The movement has held a decisive place in the history of the state for many years. It expressed the patriotism and sacrifice of the people of Assam and marked a major struggle to protect the identity, pride, language, culture, and heritage of the people of Assam.

Each martyr who gave his life in the struggle to protect Assam’s identity remains revered, and their lives inspire everybody.

“Meanwhile, the people of Assam had resolved that they would not allow elections to take place until the names of foreign nationals were removed from the electoral rolls. They urged all political parties and potential candidates to stay away from the election,” he added.

Sarma said that on the sacred day of Swahid Divas, the grateful people of Assam remember the sacrifice of the martyrs of the Assam Movement with deep respect and vow to take a resolve.

The Chief Minister said that construction of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra began in Guwahati on 10 December 2019. The memorial was built on 150 bighas of land for Rs. 170 crore.

The Chief Minister also said that this year's observance of Swahid Divas carries special significance. He stated that long after the Assam Movement, the people lacked security, and fresh threats loomed large against the people, land, and identity. Assamese people felt unsafe in Assam.

Sarma said, “The lack of courage for implementation of the provisions of the Assam Accord weakened the people. Strangers entered Assam illegally. They encroached upon the land of namghars and satras. Even the land of the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev at Bardowa was not spared. They infiltrated Kaziranga, killed rhinos one by one, and tried to crush the pride of the people of Assam. They attacked the cultural heritage of the Assamese people, targeted their economic independence, looted forest resources, and even assaulted Assamese girls.”

The Chief Minister said that these incidents created despair in the minds of the people.

He observed that a section of people surrendered to the strangers in the name of communal harmony. As a result, a pall of gloom had begun to settle over the state.

