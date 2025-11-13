Assam CM warns stern action over offensive posts after Delhi blasts; 15 arrested

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government would remain “uncompromising against those who glorify violence”, as police intensified a crackdown on individuals posting inflammatory and offensive content on social media following the recent Delhi blasts.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister informed that 15 persons have been arrested across Assam in connection with objectionable posts that allegedly attempted to justify or celebrate the blasts.

He said that the government has directed the police to act firmly against any attempt to disturb communal harmony or spread hatred through online platforms.

“In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far. Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence,” CM Sarma wrote on X.

According to the Chief Minister, nine persons were arrested overnight in addition to six arrests made earlier.

The latest arrests include Rafijul Ali from Bongaigaon, Forid Uddin Laskar from Hailakandi, Inamul Islam and Firuj Ahmed alias Papon from Lakhimpur, Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam and Rakibul Sultan from Barpeta, Nasim Akram from Hojai, Taslim Ahmed from Kamrup, and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain from South Salmara.

Earlier, six others had been arrested from different districts for similar offences.

Police said that all 15 individuals were apprehended for posting or sharing content that allegedly glorified acts of terror or attempted to spread communal tension.

A senior police officer said that Assam Police’s cyber teams are actively monitoring online activities and will continue to take strong action against anyone found misusing social media.

“We are keeping a close watch on digital platforms. No one will be spared if found promoting violence or disturbing public peace,” the official added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a sharp warning on Wednesday in the wake of the recent Delhi blast, describing it as a grim reminder that education alone cannot prevent radicalisation.

On Wednesday, he called the Delhi blast incident a “new dimension of extremism”, saying that the nation must re-examine its assumptions about what drives people towards terror and ideological violence.

The Chief Minister’s statement underscores the state government’s zero-tolerance policy toward online extremism and its commitment to maintaining peace and social order across Assam.

--IANS