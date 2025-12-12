Assam CM welcomes SIT charge sheet in Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Dec 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has submitted a "meticulously prepared" charge sheet backed by strong, independent evidence, expressing confidence that the case now stands on firm legal footing.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the SIT had relied primarily on documentary material gathered from within the state, asserting that these records were both credible and capable of supporting the prosecution's charges against the accused persons.

He added that the investigation was conducted with due diligence and professional rigour.

"The investigation has been done with great care. The documents collected are independent in nature and strong enough to prove the chargesheet," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the state government's respect for the judicial process, he added that the matter is now before the court, which will take its own view based on the evidence presented.

Chief Minister Sarma also said the state's Advocate General Devajit Saikia and Director of Prosecution Makhan Phukan had thoroughly examined the motive behind the alleged crime, which, he claimed, had been clearly established during the course of the probe.

Their legal scrutiny, he noted, further strengthened the case prepared by the SIT.

"This is a case where conviction is possible. Whatever has been achieved through the investigation is sufficient to draw a clear conclusion against the accused persons," he remarked, expressing confidence that the charge sheet provides a comprehensive basis for prosecution.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government had ensured full independence to the SIT throughout the probe to avoid any perception of external influence.

He said the state had remained cautious not to prejudice the process, allowing investigators full freedom to draw their own conclusions.

The filing of the charge sheet marks a key development in the high-profile case that has drawn widespread public attention in Assam and beyond.

With the investigation now complete, the legal process is expected to gather momentum as the court begins evaluating the material submitted by the SIT.

Chief Minister Sarma urged the public to have faith in the judicial system, saying that "justice will follow the evidence", and expressed hope that the truth behind the singer's death would be fully established through the court proceedings.

