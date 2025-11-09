Over 1.25 lakh jobs given under BJP govt in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) Fulfilling his flagship promise of providing one lakh government jobs, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced that the BJP-led state government has so far appointed 1,26,793 youth to various government posts since coming to power in the state.

The Chief Minister formally handed over appointment letters to 5,550 teacher Eligibility test-qualified candidates for the posts of lower and upper primary teachers at a ceremony held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

Of the total appointments made, 3,800 candidates have been appointed as lower primary teachers and 1,750 as upper primary teachers.

The event also saw the distribution of 8,799 tablets among teachers under the Shikshak Samal Package and the launch of 4,280 tablets for students under the Aarohan Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma recalled his 2021 election promise to provide one lakh government jobs if his party returned to power in the state.

"Before me, 14 Chief Ministers had served Assam, but none had given more than 25,000 appointments in a single term. Our government not only achieved but has already surpassed the one lakh target, and we will soon cross 1.5 lakh," he said.

The Chief Minister underlined that the current recruitment process has been entirely transparent and merit-based, eliminating corruption, nepotism, and political favoritism that had plagued government hiring in the past.

"For decades, getting a government job in Assam meant navigating corruption and court cases. Today, the youth of Assam believe they can earn jobs through merit and hard work," CM Sarma asserted, adding that no legal challenges or controversies have arisen over the recent recruitment drives.

Highlighting the state government's vision for employment generation, CM Sarma said that apart from direct government jobs, the administration is encouraging self-employment through various welfare and entrepreneurship schemes.

He noted that the state's rapid industrial expansion -- including projects such as the Jagiroad Semiconductor Facility, Numaligarh Bio-Refinery, Chapar Thermal Power Plant, and Namrup Fertiliser Plant -- would create more opportunities for skilled manpower, for which well-trained teachers are vital.

Reiterating his commitment to strengthening the education system, the Chief Minister mentioned the establishment of 16 new universities, women's colleges in remote areas, and schools in tea garden regions.

He urged the newly appointed teachers to uphold sincerity, integrity, and commitment in shaping young minds, adding, "You are the foundation of Assam's future."

The event was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other senior officials.

--IANS

tdr/khz