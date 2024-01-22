Assam government
Jan 22, 2024, 08:13 AM
PM pressured Assam Govt to prevent Rahul from visiting Sankardeva's birthplace: Jairam Ramesh
Dec 29, 2023, 02:04 PM
Centre signs 'historic' peace pact with ULFA; Amit Shah says big day for Assam
Dec 01, 2023, 02:55 PM
Medical, engineering colleges to reserve seats for govt-school pass-outs: Himanta
Sep 15, 2023, 11:51 PM
‘Over 1.30L people given land document in Assam in last 5 yrs’
Jun 07, 2023, 11:47 PM
Govt Can't Shut Down Private Madrasas, Says AIUDF MLA Rafidul Islam
Jun 04, 2023, 12:30 AM
Assam launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Assam government restrictions on arecanut trade in NE states are caused by smuggling from Myanmar
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
To prevent interstate violence, the Assam government would create a SOP
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
The Assam government approves tree-felling outside of forest regions
Jun 02, 2023, 11:26 AM
The Assam government would reimburse failing applicants' examination fees
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
NHRC tells Assam govt to pay compensation to minor assaulted in police station
