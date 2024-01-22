Assam government

Assam
Jan 22, 2024, 08:13 AM

PM pressured Assam Govt to prevent Rahul from visiting Sankardeva's birthplace: Jairam Ramesh

Dec 29, 2023, 02:04 PM

Centre signs 'historic' peace pact with ULFA; Amit Shah says big day for Assam

Dec 01, 2023, 02:55 PM

Medical, engineering colleges to reserve seats for govt-school pass-outs: Himanta

Assam
Sep 15, 2023, 11:51 PM

‘Over 1.30L people given land document in Assam in last 5 yrs’

Assam
Jun 07, 2023, 11:47 PM

Govt Can't Shut Down Private Madrasas, Says AIUDF MLA Rafidul Islam

Kerala
Jun 04, 2023, 12:30 AM

Assam launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Assam government restrictions on arecanut trade in NE states are caused by smuggling from Myanmar

Assam
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

To prevent interstate violence, the Assam government would create a SOP

Wildlife
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

The Assam government approves tree-felling outside of forest regions

Jun 02, 2023, 11:26 AM

The Assam government would reimburse failing applicants' examination fees

Assam
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

NHRC tells Assam govt to pay compensation to minor assaulted in police station

