Assam Cabinet approves key reforms for police infrastructure

Dibrugarh, July 23 (IANS) In a significant cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the CM's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, the Assam government approved several crucial decisions aimed at strengthening police infrastructure, promoting youth employment abroad, and upgrading urban living facilities.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 150 crore under the MOITRI (Mission for Overall Improvement of Thanas for Responsive Image) scheme to upgrade police stations across the state. So far, 73 police stations have been completed in the first phase, while 31 more and a cyber police station have been finalised under the second phase. The remaining works are underway.

Notably, the Cabinet highlighted that Assam Police infrastructure worth Rs 1,500 crore has been developed — a record in the state's history. To enhance administrative efficiency, 10 new Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) posts have been created. These Co-Districts, earlier notified by the General Administration Department, will become operational by August 15. Their official inauguration is scheduled for August 12, with Cabinet ministers presiding over individual districts including Boko, Palashbari, Rangapara, and Digboi.

In a major employment initiative, the Cabinet approved the launch of the Chief Minister’s Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT). The scheme aims to train Assamese youth in foreign languages such as Japanese (JLPT N2 level) and connect them with job opportunities abroad, especially under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa programme. A pilot scheme will roll out this year through agencies like ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd and Meiko Career Partners.

To improve living standards in apartment complexes, the Cabinet cleared a scheme for the collective development of apartment infrastructure through funds from MLALADS and the United Fund. Only buildings with 16+ flats, registered societies, and over 80 per cent occupancy will qualify. Key improvements will include road repairs, drainage, water, power supply, parks, and disaster management systems.

Additionally, the government approved the formation of the ‘Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation’ under a Section 8 company to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the state.

