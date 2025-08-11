Eviction drives target 'Miya-Muslim' encroachers, not minority areas: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, refuted the allegations that the state administration's ongoing eviction drives are aimed at minority-dominated areas, saying that they specifically target 'Miya-Muslims' accused of encroaching on forest and other reserved lands.

Addressing reporters in Chirang, Chief Minister Sarma said the operations are focused on removing illegal settlements from forest areas, village grazing reserves and professional grazing reserves occupied by members of the community.

The term 'Miya', often used pejoratively in Assam, refers to Bengali-speaking Muslims, many of whom are perceived by other communities as Bangladeshi immigrants.

"Eviction is not in minority areas. It is for 'Miya-Muslims' who have encroached on forest or reserved land," the Chief Minister added.

He said that tribal groups such as the Bodo and Mising could be eligible for land rights ('patta'), but non-tribals cannot claim forest land under existing provisions.

The Chief Minister claimed that 'Miya-Muslims' already control vast stretches of the riverine 'chars' -- fertile sandbars along the Brahmaputra -- and warned against their migration into districts like Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

"Where will Assamese people stay?" he asked.

Reacting to protests by the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) in Dhubri against the eviction drives, Chief Minister Sarma made it clear that public demonstrations would not influence government policy.

"If AAMSU creates more noise, more evictions will be carried out," he warned.

On speculation that land cleared in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong would be handed over to large industrial conglomerates, CM Sarma clarified that the reclaimed areas are being used for plantations.

Reiterating his government's commitment, CM Sarma said the eviction campaign would continue until all encroached land is freed.

Of the 29 lakh bighas under encroachment in Assam, he added that 1.29 lakh bighas have been cleared over the past four years.

--IANS

tdr/khz