Historic day for Assam, says CM Sarma as over three lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY

Guwahati, Dec 9 (IANS) While more than three lakh families have received the letters for sanctioning of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that dreams of many people in getting their own homes are set to be fulfilled in a few months.

Speaking at a function in Boko, CM Sarma said, “Today is a historic day as more than 3 lakh families in Assam will receive sanction letters for their PMAY-G homes, taking them another step closer to becoming home owners and having their dreams fulfilled.”

According to the Chief Minister, 3,25,234 families are now nearer to fulfilling their dream of a safe and dignified home.

“The PMAY-G sanction letter distribution stands as a promise of a stronger and more secure Assam,” Sarma added.

Notably, the state government has accelerated the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) with a renewed push to complete pending housing units and expand beneficiary coverage across rural and urban pockets.

A senior government official said that the state has stepped up monitoring, fund release and field-level coordination to ensure that eligible families receive pucca homes within the revised timelines laid down by the Centre.

According to state government data, Assam has recorded one of the highest uptakes of PMAY-Gramin in the Northeast, with lakhs of houses sanctioned under various phases.

The Assam government has also linked PMAY progress with wider socio-economic objectives such as improved sanitation, water supply, electricity connectivity and access to social security schemes.

Officials said the transition to pucca housing has been particularly significant for economically weaker families living in flood-prone or erosion-affected belts, where permanent structures enhance safety and resilience.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised that housing for all remains a central priority for his administration, noting that the state is committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ensuring dignified shelter for every household. Review meetings held over the past month have focused on clearing bottlenecks, including limited contractor availability in remote areas and logistical hurdles in transporting construction materials.

