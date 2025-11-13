Assam CM calls Gaurav Gogoi 'ISI Agent'; slams Congress

Guwahati, Nov 13 (IANS) In one of his most scathing attacks yet on the Opposition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his family of acting "like agents of Pakistan's ISI", alleging that their silence on issues related to terrorism and Pakistan was "deliberate and politically motivated".

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati here, Chief Minister Sarma launched a fierce tirade against the Kaliabor MP, saying, "Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani ISI agent. His wife is a complete agent, and he is a lesser one -- and we have evidence to prove it. As the Chief Minister of Assam, I am clearly stating that Gaurav Gogoi is working in the interest of Pakistan, and his entire family functions like ISI agents. That is why he never dares to criticise the Pakistani government."

He also accused the Congress leader of intentionally avoiding immediate condemnation of terror incidents.

"Whenever any terror attack takes place in India, Gaurav Gogoi does not react right away. By the end of the day, he issues a mild statement -- meaning he waits to take permission from Pakistan before speaking," CM Sarma alleged.

Citing Gogoi's social media posts following the recent Delhi blasts, the Chief Minister said, "If you look at his first Facebook post, there is no condemnation -- only sympathy. He doesn't have the courage to speak out against terrorism."

The comments are likely to ignite a major political controversy, intensifying the already heated war of words between the BJP and the Congress in Assam.

While the Congress has yet to issue an official reaction, party insiders suggest that the remarks have shocked many within the opposition ranks.

Political observers believe Chief Minister Sarma's latest remarks underline the growing trend of national security and patriotism becoming central themes in Assam's political discourse.

The Chief Minister, known for his combative rhetoric, has often targeted Congress leaders over their alleged "soft" stance on terrorism and foreign threats.

Chief Minister Sarma's latest salvo against Gaurav Gogoi is expected to deepen the political fault lines in Assam, setting the stage for a fierce confrontation between the two parties in the days ahead.

--IANS

tdr/khz