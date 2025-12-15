PM Modi condoles death of Assam Tribune Chief PG Baruah

Guwahati, Dec 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the passing away of P.G. Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group, describing his demise as a major loss to journalism and public life in the Northeast.

In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said he was saddened by the demise of P.G. Baruah, noting that he would be remembered for his immense contribution to the media world.

The Prime Minister said Baruah was deeply passionate about Assam’s progress and played a key role in popularising the state’s rich culture and heritage.

“My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X to convey his condolences, paying tribute to Baruah’s legacy in strengthening credible journalism in Assam.

CM Sarma said that P.G. Baruah was not merely a media professional but an institution in himself, whose leadership helped The Assam Tribune emerge as a trusted and influential voice in the region.

He said Baruah upheld the highest standards of journalistic ethics and public responsibility at a time when the media landscape was undergoing rapid change.

The Chief Minister added that Baruah’s commitment to Assam went beyond journalism, as he consistently used the platform of the newspaper to highlight developmental issues, social concerns and cultural identity.

Sarma said his contribution to preserving and promoting Assamese culture through the written word would continue to inspire future generations of journalists and thinkers.

P.G. Baruah headed The Assam Tribune Group, was the publisher of The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom, and played a pivotal role in steering the organisation through decades of political, social and technological transformation.

Under his stewardship, the group earned respect for its independent editorial stance and balanced reporting.

Leaders from across political parties, media organisations and civil society also expressed condolences, remembering Baruah as a towering figure in Northeast journalism. His passing marks the end of an era for Assam’s media fraternity, they said.

--IANS

tdr/dpb