MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi for Anti-National Remarks, Demands Apology

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday took a potshot at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his statement on "fighting the Indian State" and said that the Congress leader should express regret for his remark and take it back.

He also said that the LoP has forgotten that he is sitting on the second highest post in Indian democracy and the people of the country will never forgive him.

"It is unfortunate to say that Congress makes a different identity from anti-national activity and Rahul Gandhi is a master of it... Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that he is sitting on the second highest post in Indian democracy, in such a situation the people of the country will never forgive him. He should express regret for his statement and take it back. I believe that in a democracy one can say something about policies and other things, but the public will not tolerate anti-national mentality in any way. I believe that he will understand it and will apologise," CM Yadav said.

Notably, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' on Wednesday hitting out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but "the Indian state itself."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said.

Rahul's statement is now getting sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said in a post on X, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

"So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what are you carrying a copy of the constitution in your hand?," she questioned in the post. (ANI)