Kharge Slams RSS and BJP Over Constitution Disrespect in Rajya Sabha Debate

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that she studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the students there are so progressive and contributive to nations development whether it is in Economics, Political Science but here today, there's talk of dismantling democratic values.

"They studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University but I do not know what they studied because the students who studied there are so progressive and they have a big hand in building the country whether it is in Economics, Political Science or History but here the talk is about eliminating the democratic things," Kharge said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Kharge emphasized that all must adhere to the Constitution and its Preamble.

"Merely pointing fingers at each other won't help. The Jan Sangh had once aimed to structure the Constitution based on the laws of Manusmriti. This was the intent of the RSS. Those who despise the tricolor, the Ashoka Chakra, and the Constitution are now lecturing us. On the day the Constitution was implemented, these people burned effigies of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru at Ramlila Maidan. They insult the Nehru-Gandhi family without shame," he said.

"In 1949, RSS leaders opposed the Constitution of India because it was not based on Manusmriti... Neither did they accept the Constitution nor the tricolour. On 26 January 2002, for the first time, the tricolour was hoisted at the RSS headquarters under compulsion. Because there was a court order," he added.

He recalled that in 1931, during the Karachi Congress session presided over by Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru proposed a resolution on fundamental rights and economic policies, which was passed.

"The Constitution didn't emerge out of nowhere but was shaped by pivotal movements, the freedom struggle, and even earlier events. Nehru made the demand for a Constituent Assembly a central issue in the 1937 elections. These people neither respect Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, nor Ambedkar.," Kharge added.

The LoP also mentioned that that in 1949, RSS leaders opposed the Indian Constitution because it wasn't based on Manusmriti.

"Even today, the spirit of Manusmriti remains ingrained in them, and they blame us instead. They neither respected the tricolor nor the Constitution, which is why it took a court order on January 26, 2002, to compel the RSS headquarters to hoist the national flag," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge also asserted that the Constitution empowers the poor and serves as a moral guide for governance.

"It leaves no room for discrimination based on caste, creed, gender, or economic status. Yet, threats to the Constitution persist. For the sake of future generations, we must preserve and protect it. We need to remain vigilant because their intentions are unpredictable and can change at any time," he said.

Further, he praised former PM Indira Gandhi over 1971 war and also called on the Centre to take steps to protect the minorities in Bangladesh.

"The 1971 war, in which our brave leader Indira Gandhi broke Pakistan into two and captured 1 lakh Pakistani soldiers. Known as the "Iron Lady," she showed that anyone who threatened us would face severe consequences. Considering the current situation in Bangladesh, the government should open its eyes and take steps to protect the minorities," Kharge said. (ANI)