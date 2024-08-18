Congress vs BJP
J·Aug 18, 2024, 10:40 am
MUDA Scam: Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest against governor's grant to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah
J·Aug 17, 2024, 01:55 pm
MUDA Scam: "Decision to approve prosecution is unconstitutional; we will fight legally", says Siddaramaiah
J·Aug 01, 2024, 12:28 pm
Congress MP Deepender Hooda condemns 'reel' remark by Ashwini Vaishnaw, says it "shows arrogance"
J·Jul 13, 2024, 11:11 am
Several BJP MLAs want to join Congress in Assam: MP Pradyut Bordoloi
J·Jul 02, 2024, 07:13 am
In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged, says Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
J·Jul 01, 2024, 09:55 am
Rahul Gandhi enjoyed power without responsibility till now: Anurag Thakur in LS
J·Jun 19, 2024, 11:38 am
Union minister Savitri Thakur fails to write 'Beti Padhao' slogan correctly in Hindi; video goes viral
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:08 pm
Will new FM support global effort for 'billionaire tax': Congress asks ahead of swearing-in
J·Jun 09, 2024, 06:27 am
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives invite for swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi
J·Jun 04, 2024, 01:43 pm
"Will continue to serve people of Amethi": Smriti Irani as Congress candidate leads
J·Jun 01, 2024, 10:14 am
Break silence, assure justice to victims: Congress to PM Modi after Prajwal Revanna's arrest
J·May 11, 2024, 02:48 pm
Lok Sabha 2024: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi 'puppet king' of "tempo billionaires"
J·Apr 21, 2024, 11:59 am
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: If Congress and allies win, there will be riots, atrocities, says Amit Shah
J·Apr 12, 2024, 12:45 pm
"Cooking mutton in Sawan, hurting sentiments of people": PM Modi slams opposition leaders
J·Mar 29, 2024, 09:38 am
Congress says it has received fresh I-T notices of over Rs 1,800 crore
J·Mar 21, 2024, 01:32 pm
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress moves EC against 'Modi Parivaar' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' advertisements
