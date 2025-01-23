Alka Lamba Slams BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Over 'Derogatory' Remarks in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Congress candidate Alka Lamba, contesting from Kalkaji in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, slammed BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using "derogatory" language and asserted that people would not tolerate "violence" or offensive remarks during the election campaign.

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegations against the BJP, Lamba said, "I do not know what the matter is between them (AAP and the BJP). There is only one aim: to divert attention from the public's issues. As far as I am concerned, I am always present in every street of Kalkaji, among the people. The response from the people is very good."

The Congress candidate also criticised Ramesh Bidhuri over his recent "derogatory" remarks against CM Atishi.

"People do not support any kind of violence, statements, or derogatory language, as used by Ramesh Bidhuri," she added.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency. She levelled serious allegations of "hooliganism" and the use of "profanity" by Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers.

"Ramesh Bidhuri and his workers are not contesting elections, they are doing hooliganism. We demand from the Election Commission that action should be taken in this matter," Atishi told reporters

Atishi claimed, "Ever since Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting elections from Kalkaji, BJP has created an atmosphere of terror in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha region. In every area, BJP workers, and some people who claim to be the 'bhatijas (nephews)' of Ramesh Bidhuri, are threatening AAP workers, grabbing their collars. They are snatching and burning the campaign materials."

Bidhuri had been in the news for his recent remarks against CM Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Ramesh Bidhuri made comments about CM Atishi's surname and family, saying, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

Later, Bidhuri expressed "regret" over his remarks.

"Such statements have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader had said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to secure only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)