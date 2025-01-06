Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Demands Action Against BJP's Bidhuri for Objectionable Remarks on Women Leaders

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday slammed BJP candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, over his objectionable remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, stating that an "apology" in this matter was not enough and called for action to be taken against Bidhuri, who has also made similar statements in the past.

The BJP candidate who has been fielded against CM Atishi from Kalkaji for the assembly polls on Sunday made comments on CM Atishi's surname and family, saying, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father" while addressing a public gathering.

Dikshit questioned the BJP's decision to field a candidate like Bidhuri, who has previously used inappropriate language, and pointed out Bidhuri's previous comments against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and later directed similar remarks at CM Atishi.

"Ramesh Bidhuri has made such statements previously also. The question arises against the BJP that a person who has used objectionable language in the past too has been made a candidate, and that too from a very important seat. It is obvious that he will make such statements at every chance he gets. He used inappropriate statements against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the morning and then against CM Atishi in the evening. An apology is not enough; I hope action is taken against him." Dikshit said.

Bidhuri had earlier sparked another row with 'controversial' remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X shared a video where Bidhuri stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

Bidhuri on Sunday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress outrage.

Dikshit also expressed concern about the overall decline in political discourse, citing that while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also made objectionable statements in the past, particularly against leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit, the party should consider the long-term consequences of lowering political standards.

"But I also want to remind the AAP that they also made objectionable statements against everyone 10-12 years ago, against big leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit... AAP should remember that if the standards of politics are lowered, it can have unfavourable results in the long run," he added.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, the battle between the Congress, AAP, and BJP has become intense, with these three parties levelling allegations against each other.

The assembly elections in Delhi are due in February, and the dates for the same are expected to be announced in a few days. (ANI)