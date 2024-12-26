BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses Congress of 'Bharat Todo' Mindset Over Distorted Indian Maps at Belagavi Session

New Delhi: Alleging that the Congress has placed "distorted" Indian maps at the Belagavi session, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that it shows 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress.

He further stated that this is an attack on the "sovereignty" and "unity" of India.

"This is the 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress, the manner in which they have put up distorted maps at the Belagavi event where they are showing J&K to be part of Pakistan and of China, this has something Congress has done time and time again... Rahul Gandhi stood with Ilan Omar who wants Kashmir to be part of Pakistan. Sonia Gandhi is co-President of an organization which says Kashmir should be given away to Pakistan. The manner in which they opposed the removal of 370 and they spoke in the same tune as Pakistan... Singing to Pakistan's tunes and handing over J&K to Pakistan has been agenda of Congress and today that mindset has been exposed once again. This is an attack on the sovereignty and unity of India. Congress party neither stands with Samvidhan nor does it stand with Bharat Jodo..." Poonawala told ANI.

BJP leader CR Kesavan also hit out at the Congress party for its centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi Congress Session, saying that this session is a "monumental mockery of the principles of Mahatma Gandhi."

Sharpening his attack, Kesavan claimed that if Mahatma Gandhi was alive and had witnessed the sins of the Congress, he would have gone on a Satyagraha.

"Rahul Gandhi's Congress is the absolute anti-thesis of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals. This Belagavi session of Congress is a monumental mockery of Mahatma because the Congress party with contempt has dumped the principles of Mahama Gandhi in the dustbin. Congress is calling it 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak', a new Satyagraha, if Gandhiji was alive and had witnessed the sins of the Congress, he would have gone on a Satyagraha and fasted to death," Kesavan told ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted the significance of his party, saying that "Congress's history is the country's history".

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Deputy CM stated that Congress takes care of all sections of the country, even when it's out of power.

"Congress's history is the country's history; Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not, it takes care of all the sections of the country," he said.

Shivkumar and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Belagavi ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak, to be held on Thursday. Both the leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Charkha' in Belagavi.

"100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected as Congress president; at the same time, the CWC meeting will begin... This is a message for the country regarding the directions of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress," Shivkumar stated.

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party. (ANI)