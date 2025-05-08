Meryl Streep, Martin Short’s character spotted packing PDA on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ sets

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and actor Martin Short's ‘Only Murders in the Building’ characters were seen filming for a PDA scene for the series.

Shooting for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5, the on-screen couple was spotted on the streets of New York City on Wednesday, May 7 (Eastern Standard Time), reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the photos, Short, 75, dressed as Oliver Putnam, with a banana in hand, is running beside his new wife, Loretta Durkin (played by Meryl Streep).

As per ‘People’, in the shots, the two are also seen showing some PDA, from cuddling up with one another to even sharing a kiss.

While it isn’t clear what the newlyweds are running to (or from), Loretta may be joining Oliver, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) as they solve the latest murder to plague New York City.

Executive producer Dan Fogelman teased in a January conversation with The Wrap that the upcoming season will include "another big fun mystery the writers have been cooking up”.

“The ability for the writers to take those three guys who are so comfortable in the skin of those roles now, and where the comedy sits in the show, where the dramedy sits in the show, it’s just so always so fun to start a new story with them and explore new aspects of their friendship and new aspects of their lives”, Fogelman said.

In March, the show's official social media accounts revealed that Renee Zellweger is also joining the cast. The next month, Deadline confirmed that Logan Lerman, Jermaine Fowler, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key and Beanie Feldstein joined the cast.

Since Meryl Streep, 75, joined the series during season 3, rumors regarding the nature of her and Short's relationship began to circulate. But Short's representatives said in January 2024 that the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more”.

--IANS

aa/