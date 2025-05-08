Putin's 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire comes into effect

Moscow, May 8 (IANS) Russia has suspended combat operations in following the Victory Day ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin, which came into effect on Thursday.

Putin announced the 72-hour ceasefire on April 28, in its ongoing 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine, on account of the Victory Day celebrations.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's position on the May ceasefire is well-known and there have been no new instructions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops staged a large-scale drone attack on Russian cities in the early hours of Wednesday. However, the Russian air defence forces repelled the attack, state-run news agency TASS reported.

According to Moscow city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, nine drones were shot down near Moscow.

Earlier this week, Peskov said that Russia will cease hostilities following the Victory Day ceasefire but will retaliate adequately if Ukraine attacks Russian positions or facilities.

"There will be no hostilities. However, if there is no reciprocity from the Kyiv regime and they continue to attack our positions or facilities, we will retaliate," he told reporters.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal, demanding a longer pause in fighting on his own terms and making threats against Victory Day celebrations, TASS reported.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Zelensky's statements refusing a truce during the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory are direct threats to the leaders of foreign states who will come to Moscow for the parade.

Notably, 29 foreign leaders will attend the Victory Parade on May 9.

"By decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, for humanitarian reasons, during the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11, the Russian side declares a ceasefire. All military actions are suspended for this period," the Kremlin said, while announcing the ceasefire agreement.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In case of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side, the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate and effective response. The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners," the statement added.

