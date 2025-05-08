Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt anniversary note for ‘love of her life’ Anand Ahuja

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt anniversary tribute to her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 8.

Marking seven years of togetherness, Sonam expressed her deep love and admiration with a touching note that read, “Sonam Kapoor post -Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal Happy Anniversary.” The Neerja actress also shared a series of photos, including precious moments from their wedding day and heartwarming glimpses with their son, Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by several A-list celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The couple, who now reside in London, welcomed their first son, Vayu, on August 20, 2023.

Last year, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary by dropping unseen pictures from their marital journey, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Sonam had written, “To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal.”

Anand commented on the actress’ sweet post, “Sona ! This photo selection is not my most favorable! (teary-eyed laughter emoji) … love you (infinity emojis).” Replying to this, Kapoor said, “Love you (red heart emojis).”

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand first met through a casual setup arranged by Sonam’s friends. At the time, the actress was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and wasn’t in the mood to go out. However, her friends convinced her to visit a bar at the Taj, where she reluctantly agreed to go.

When she arrived, she realized that her friends had invited a few people she wasn’t particularly interested in meeting, leaving her even more annoyed. It was then that Sonam noticed Anand and his friend. Little did Sonam know, this seemingly casual encounter would mark the start of their beautiful journey together.

