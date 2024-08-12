Shehzad Poonawalla
J·Aug 12, 2024, 07:44 am
"Rahul Gandhi's agenda to create panic, Bangladesh-type situation in India," Shehzad Poonawalla on Hindenburg report
J·Jul 13, 2024, 12:24 pm
"If Congress, INDIA bloc get another chance, they will impose emergency": BJP's Poonawalla
J·Jun 27, 2024, 07:02 am
"Cosmetic distance Congress made from Sam Pitroda during polls was only a pretence," says Shehzad Poonawalla
J·Jun 19, 2024, 02:01 pm
BJP demands action against Priyanka for sharing video of NEET aspirant who made 'false' claims
J·Apr 13, 2024, 07:50 am
PM Modi interacts with gamers, says he would from using "Noob" during elections
J·Feb 14, 2024, 05:55 am
BJP slams AAP for 'encroaching' on High Court land, labels them 'Atikraman and Papi' Party
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.