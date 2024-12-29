BJP's Poonawalla Criticizes Congress for "Petty Politics" Over Manmohan Singh's Final Rites

New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday hit out at Congress for indulging in "low-level petty politics" over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said that those who are raising the issue of "insult" to the former Prime Minister over his last rites are forgetting about the treatment given to Dr Singh when he was alive.

"There must be dignity in death, that is what BJP always believes in. Unfortunately Congress party even on the issue of the final rites of Dr Manmohan Singh wants to indulge in low-level petty politics and those who are raising this issue today have conveniently forgotten about their own past and their own treatment towards Dr Manmohan Singh while he was alive," Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP national spokesperson further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not participating in the farewell meeting of Dr Manmohan Singh. He accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of "undermining" Dr Singh when he was the Prime Minister by forming the National Advisory Council (NAC).

"What about the ordinance that was torn by Rahul Gandhi when Dr Manmohan Singh was on foreign soil? Was he undermined by this or was he being strengthened by this? What about the NAC that was created by Sonia Gandhi as a super cabinet above the cabinet of Dr Singh? What about the parallel government arrangements that were made which have been described in Sanjay Baru's book? What about the fact that even in the farewell meeting of Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi did not participate?" Poonawalla said.

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and even congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today. The family of the late Dr Manmohan Singh performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.

After Friday's Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the late Manmohan Singh's family that the government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meantime, cremation and other formalities can proceed, as a trust needs to be formed and space allocated.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)