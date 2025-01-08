BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams Congress first family for disrespecting great leaders

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday slammed the Congress' "first family" for "continuously disrespecting great leaders". He said that the Centre's sanctioning a dedicated site within the Rashtriya Smriti complex, located in the Rajghat precinct, to establish a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee should be welcomed.

"Pranab Mukherjee was the president of the country who was awarded Bharat Ratna by PM Modi government and now the government has announced to build a 'Rashtriya Smriti' - it should be welcomed," Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

"Congress' first family is run by a narrow mind - who continuously disrespects its own great leaders... It is in Congress' DNA - be it BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad or Sardar Patel - they (Congress) disrespect every great leader," he added.

Meanwhile, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture.

Sharmistha stated that while her family never specifically asked for a memorial, PM Modi thought about it and took the initiative to honour her father's legacy by dedicating land for the memorial.

She explained that her father always believed that memorials, like state honours, should never be requested but should be offered.

Speaking to ANI, author and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "Today I met PM Modi as I received a letter on 1st of January from the central government regarding the decision that land is being allotted for erecting a Samadhi of Late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India at Rajghat. I wanted to thank PM Modi...My father always used to say that getting a memorial is similar to receiving state honours and it should never be asked for or demanded, it should always be offered...Our family never asked for it but PM Modi thought about it and took this initiative to create this memorial in his honour..."

Celebrating this decision, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said that it was a great day for their family, the state of West Bengal, the Congress and others, as former President Pranab Banerjee belonged to everybody. He stated that he would send a letter of gratitude to PM Modi.

Abhijit Mukherjee said, "...It is a great day for the family, West Bengal, Congress and others. Pranab Mukherjee belongs to all...I also expect Pranab Mukherjee's home state, West Bengal to do something...I will send a thanks letter to him (PM Modi) ... I am very happy that Congress stalwarts like former PM Manmohan Singh, and former President Pranab Mukherjee are getting recognised by the party and the government..."

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee posted on X about her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from the core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for Baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," she said.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour Baba's memory. It doesn't affect Baba where he is now- beyond applause or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," Mukherjee added. (ANI)