BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams Congress as 'anti-constitution' over Karnataka's reservation move

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress party, branding it as "anti-constitution, anti-reservation, and anti-Ambedkar" in reaction to a reported statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

According to Poonawalla, Shivakumar allegedly admitted that granting four per cent reservation to Minorities in government contracts is not permissible under the Constitution but suggested that the Congress would amend the Constitution to make it possible.

"It is clear that Congress is against the Constitution. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has admitted that providing four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts is not permissible under the Constitution, yet they are willing to amend it for this purpose," Poonawalla said in a self-made video.

This came following the Karnataka state cabinet passing a bill granting a four per cent reservation to minorities and other backward classes in public contracts.

Poonawalla further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging a pattern of hypocrisy. "Rahul Gandhi accuses others of trying to change the Constitution, but it is the Congress that wants to alter it, going against Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles, to destroy the Constitution and grant reservations to Muslims based on religion," he claimed.

The BJP leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance, asking, "Now Rahul Gandhi should tell us who the real enemy of the Constitution is," and stated that it was the Congress party which is the biggest threat to the Constitution.

"Congress is the biggest threat to the Constitution of this country. Their vote bank politics and appeasement policies pose the greatest danger to it," he said.

The Karnataka state cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to minority contractors.

The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha.

Official sources added that the amendment will be made after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to "all minority communities and backward classes". (ANI)