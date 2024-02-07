Karnataka Government
J·Feb 07, 2024, 09:32 am
BJP's protest against Siddaramaiah in counter to Congress's stir over fund allocation
J·Feb 07, 2024, 07:23 am
Chalo Delhi protest: Over Rs 1 lakh cr is due to state, says Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi
J·Feb 05, 2024, 08:29 am
"This protest is against step motherhood treatment": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over Centre's fund distribution
J·Oct 02, 2023, 07:11 am
Karnataka CM mulls raising pension for senior citizens to Rs 2,000
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:59 am
"Talking to legal experts should have been done long ago": Former Karnataka CM Bommai on Cauvery water row
J·Sep 25, 2023, 08:37 am
Tamil Nadu: Farmers protest with human skeletons over Cauvery water dispute
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:42 am
Cauvery water sharing row: Crucial meeting to be held in Delhi on Wed
J·Sep 16, 2023, 10:03 am
K’taka govt approves 91 investment projects worth Rs 7,660 cr
J·Sep 14, 2023, 08:34 am
K’taka: 161 taluks declared severely drought-hit
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:20 am
Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary booked in K'taka for 'promoting enmity' between groups
J·Sep 13, 2023, 04:09 am
Cauvery dispute: CM Siddaramaiah to hold emergency all-party meeting today
J·Sep 12, 2023, 10:11 am
WFH not allowed for Karnataka govt officials: Siddaramaiah
J·Jul 07, 2023, 02:53 pm
Excise duty hike in K'taka would lead to dowtrading, may impact sales, say liquor makers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Madani To Move Court Against K'taka Decision On Muslim Quota
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IAS vs IPS: Warring K’taka Female Civil Servants Transferred
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka Set To Implement Law On Azaan
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.