Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe against Cong govt over Upalokayukta's '63 pc corruption' claim

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit, on Thursday, demanded that the allegation of 63 per cent corruption during the tenure of the Congress-led government should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa's remarks on the scale of corruption in the state set off a fresh controversy on Thursday and left the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government facing major embarrassment.

Speaking at a press conference at the state BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "The Upalokayukta Justice's disclosure of 63 per cent corruption in the state government is a "ritual of disgrace for the regime". The government should be dissolved if it has any sense of dignity and self-respect."

"You had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of a 40 per cent commission against us. Now, what SIT will you form for the 63 per cent corruption? If you have courage, hand over the investigation to the CBI," he demanded.

He added that corruption levels in each department must be exposed to the public.

Opposition leader in state Assembly, Ashoka, alleged that the Chairman of the Bhovi Corporation was taking a commission of Rs 25 lakh per acre.

He said that Rs 187 crore under the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation had been transferred to nearly 700 accounts and was used for the Bellary election, for which an investigation is underway and Karnataka's Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has also resigned.

Referring to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam, BJP leader Ashoka said that 14 plots were illegally allotted and later returned.

"A video is circulating on social media claiming that bar licenses cost Rs 20 lakh. There is a Rs 90 crore scam involving transformers. A garbage machine worth Rs 98 lakh is being taken on rent for Rs 2.5 crore. This is not for the public but for personal gain," he alleged.

He also said that Karnataka has become the ATM of the Congress High Command.

"Only those who pay Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi get power here," he alleged.

He claimed that people who pay more money to the Gandhis continue in their posts.

"Recently, almost Rs 300 crore from Karnataka was sent for the Bihar elections after holding breakfast meetings with Ministers and collecting the amount. MLA 'Pappi' had kept 50 kg of gold; several people are still in jail," he claimed, adding that corruption is the Congress' family deity.

"When the MUDA scam worth Rs 3,000 crore and the Valmiki Corporation scam broke out, we held massive protests. At that time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah repeatedly asked us to provide evidence. Now, the serving Upalokayukta himself has said that this government is like 'Alibaba and 34 thieves' involved in 63 per cent corruption," BJP leader Ashoka said.

"The BJP had earlier said this (Congress-led Karnataka government) is a government with 60 per cent corruption. Now, the very judge appointed as Upalokayukta by this government has said the same. On the stage, everyone -- judges and advocates -- were saying nothing happens without a commission and that Karnataka now ranks fifth in corruption," he remarked.

He recalled that earlier posters calling Siddaramaiah a "Pay CM" were pasted on the streets.

"Now posters should be pasted on your faces," he said, while criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Referring to the 63 per cent corruption allegation, BJP leader Ashoka said that Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet should feel ashamed.

"They (Karnataka government) are showcasing a dance of corruption," he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and state spokesperson Prakash were also present during the press conference.

The Upalokayukta's claim that corruption in Karnataka stands at 63 per cent has put the state government on the defensive, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has sharply attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, demanding their resignation in the wake of the revelation.

Speaking at a book release event, Justice Veerappa said that Kerala faces about 10 per cent corruption at present, while Karnataka stands at 63 per cent.

He added, "I am getting an opportunity to witness it myself after becoming the Upalokayukta."

He also said, "Corruption is rampant in every department in Karnataka. Karnataka is currently at fifth position in terms of corruption. If this pandemic is not addressed immediately, it will endanger the future for sure."

His remarks were made on Wednesday during the release of the book "Overseas Travelogue" by advocate Tulavanuru Shankarappa at the High Court Advocates' Auditorium, and have since drawn wide attention.

