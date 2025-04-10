Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tahawwur Rana Extradition a Major Victory for India

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday stated that the extradition of the 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana was a major victory for all security, counter- terrorism, prosecution and intelligence agencies.

Poonawalla further stated that the extradition was the resolve that India would not remain silent on terror attacks but would give a befitting reply.

"It is a major victory for all security, counter-terrorism, prosecution, intelligence agencies that the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is being extradited to India...This is not just an extradition; it is the resolve of the new India that we will not remain silent on terror attacks but will give a befitting reply...India will neither forgive nor forget the terrorists..." Poonawalla said, speaking to the media.

Further, he stated that this was a major step in ensuring justice to not only the victims of the attack but also to those killed in the 26/11 attacks in 17 to 18 countries.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal argued that the then government did the job of "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice and ensure that they get punished on Indian land."

During Congress' time, the terrorists had attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn't do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served Biryani. Those who attacked our country...this is PM Modi's resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land," Goyal told ANI.

The Union Minister further lashed out at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), accusing them of engaging in "appeasement politics" more than the Congress party. Intensifying his attack against the INDIA bloc, Goyal argued that they couldn't think beyond appeasement politics.

"Sanjay Raut will defend a person who is Muslim even if the person is involved in a huge crime. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena engages in appeasement politics more than Congress. The INDI alliance can't think beyond appeasement politics and doesn't have positive thinking. PM Modi, on the other hand, is ending Naxalism. Similarly, we will not spare terrorists," Goyal added. (ANI)