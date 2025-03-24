Pseudo-secular Congress wants to divide India: BJP's Konda Reddy on Karnataka's reservation move

New Delhi: BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy pulled up a sharp criticism of the Congress party and said that the 'pseudo-secular' party has always disrespected and went against the very spirit of the Constitution.

In response to a reported statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the Constitution, Konda Reddy alleged that the Congress party wants to discriminate and divide India based on religion.

"Congress party has always disrespected the Constitution and went against the very spirit of Constitution. They want to give reservation based on religion. It not only goes against the Constitution, but also against the very spirit of the secular nature of India. That is why, they are well-known as pseudo-secular. DK Shivakumar's statement clearly shows that they want to discriminate and divide India based on religion," Reddy told ANI.

This comes after the Karnataka state cabinet passed a bill granting a four per cent reservation to minorities and other backward classes in public contracts.

The Karnataka state cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to minority contractors.

The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha.

Official sources added that the amendment will be made after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to "all minority communities and backward classes".

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the Congress party, branding it as "anti-constitution, anti-reservation, and anti-Ambedkar" in reaction to a reported statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

According to Poonawalla, Shivakumar allegedly admitted that granting four per cent reservation to Minorities in government contracts is not permissible under the Constitution but suggested that Congress would amend the Constitution to make it possible.

Poonawalla further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging a pattern of hypocrisy. "Rahul Gandhi accuses others of trying to change the Constitution, but it is the Congress that wants to alter it, going against Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles, to destroy the Constitution and grant reservations to Muslims based on religion," he claimed.

The BJP leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance, asking, "Now Rahul Gandhi should tell us who the real enemy of the Constitution is," and stated that it was the Congress party which is the biggest threat to the Constitution. (ANI)