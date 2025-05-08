Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu explore depths of human connection in the teaser of ‘Tujhse Haii Aashiqui’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Television actors Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu explored the emotional depths of human connection in the teaser of “Tujhse Haii Aashiqui.”

The glimpse offers a touching portrayal of unspoken emotions, longing, and heartfelt bonds. Abhishek, Amandeep, Sheezan Khan, and Mahir Pandhi will lead the cast of the upcoming romantic drama. The show is backed by the producing duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, under their acclaimed banner Dreamiyata Dramaa. Ravie also took to Instagram to share the teaser of his next project and wrote, “A love story like no other coming soon on Dreamiyata Dramaa love y’all Official Trailer coming soon #TujhseHaiiAshiqui.”

In the teaser, Abhishek and Amandeep appear deeply in love, their chemistry palpable as they bring a sense of emotional intimacy and longing to the screen.

Speaking about his role, Abhishek Kumar shared, “This show is more than just a love story—it's an emotional ride, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a project that dives so deep into human connection. Working with Dreamiyata Dramaa feels like home already.”

Amandeep Sidhu also expressed her excitement, saying, “The moment I read the script, I knew this character would stay with me forever. There’s strength, vulnerability, and so much passion. I can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

After delivering back-to-back successes with Lovely Lolla and Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, the production house is now set to unveil another heart-touching saga — Tujhse Haii Aashiqui, which will stream on the Dreamiyata Dramaa platform.

Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta is also gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film ‘Saunkan Saunkanay 2.’ The movie also stars Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira reprising their roles from the first part of the film. The sequel, directed by Smeep Kang, is produced under the banners of Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment.

‘Saunkan Saunkanay 2’ is set to hit theatres on May 30, 2025.

