Arvind Kejriwal Demands Apology from BJP for Insulting Punjabis' Martyrdom

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma of "insulting" Punjabis over latter's remarks, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning hit out at the ruling party in the centre, saying that Delhi was home to lakhs of Punjabis whose ancestors made countless sacrifices for the country.

"There are lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Lakhs of Punjabi refugees also live in Delhi who left everything behind during the difficult times of partition and settled in Delhi. Their families have also suffered numerous hardships," Kejriwal posted on X.

Demanding an apology from the BJP, he said that the statement made by the BJP leaders was an insult to the martyrdom and sacrifices of the Punjabi people. Delhi has been nurtured by Punjabi and calling them a threat to the country was an insult to lakhs who live here, Kejriwal added.

"The things BJP leaders are saying today, are insulting the martyrdom and sacrifice (of Punjabis). I felt very sad to hear this statement. Delhi is ruled by Punjabis. By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, the BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. BJP should apologise to the Punjabis," Kejriwal, who is the former Chief Minister of Delhi, said.

This comes after BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on Tuesday raised security concerns ahead of the Republic Day, alleging that the Punjab Chief Minister, all ministers and MLAs have come only for the New Delhi constituency with thousands of vehicles roaming around having Punjab registration numbers.



Responding to this, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who held a rally in support of AAP candidates in the national capital, said that every Punjabi is feeling "extremely pained" and it is not right to question the patriotism of Punjab's people in this way.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)