Bhagwant Mann
J·May 12, 2024, 01:59 pm
If you choose AAP on May 25, I won't have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal at roadshow
J·Mar 23, 2024, 05:16 am
Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park
J·Mar 04, 2024, 10:23 am
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Speaker to 'lock' opposition in House during discussion, triggers uproar
J·Feb 11, 2024, 11:38 am
Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya tomorrow
J·Sep 22, 2023, 01:17 pm
Punjab to introduce AI to enhance police efficiency: Mann
J·Sep 13, 2023, 03:56 am
Kejriwal to inaugurate Punjab's 1st School of Eminence today
J·Sep 12, 2023, 01:13 pm
Provided 36,097 government jobs to youth in first 18 months: Punjab CM
J·Sep 10, 2023, 12:22 am
Punjab CM dares Majithia, Warring to clear Punjabi test with 45pc marks
J·Sep 06, 2023, 07:40 pm
AAP knows fighting polls alone and winning them too: Punjab CM Mann
J·Jul 29, 2023, 07:48 pm
CM Mann to flag off school headmasters for training at IIM Ahmedabad
J·Jul 22, 2023, 12:23 pm
'Unfortunate' that Punjab Guv doesn't know if calling special Assembly session was legal: CM
J·Jul 20, 2023, 06:12 pm
Heavy rains in Himachal responsible for Punjab floods: Minister
J·Jul 12, 2023, 03:03 pm
Will compensate for rainfall loss, says Punjab CM
J·Jun 30, 2023, 04:36 pm
Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies
J·May 01, 2023, 12:04 am
Punjab: Death Toll Rises To 11 In Ludhiana Gas Leak Incident
J·Apr 30, 2023, 06:27 am
Nine killed in Ludhiana gas leak; NDRF reach site
